AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 72.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 347,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 146.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 712,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

Shares of XYL opened at $82.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.24. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In other news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,711.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,588 shares of company stock valued at $363,951. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

