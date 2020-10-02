Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,195 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 12.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 75.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $80,987.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $87,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,142.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,355 shares of company stock worth $180,054 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.37 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.99 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.98.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

