Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $101,000 Stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,195 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 14.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 825,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth $90,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QUOT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

In related news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $87,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,142.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $80,987.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,355 shares of company stock valued at $180,054. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUOT stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $697.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.99 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

