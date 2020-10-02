Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Shares in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Express by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Express by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Express by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Express by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Express by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 24,663 shares during the period.

Get Express alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Express in a research note on Friday, July 17th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

Shares of Express stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.92. Express, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $6.24.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.94 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 26.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.