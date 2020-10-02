Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 17,200 Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 85.46% and a negative net margin of 2,966.45%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Research analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

