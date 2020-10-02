Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 297.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 203.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 177,688 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESI opened at $10.60 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

