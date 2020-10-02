RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 41,127 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RadNet by 626.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 86,746 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in RadNet in the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,612,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.65 million, a P/E ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 1.54. RadNet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.28. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RadNet Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,750.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

