Bank of Montreal Can Has $58,000 Holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,152 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAY. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 73.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth $85,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 2,027.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $15.29.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

STAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. BofA Securities upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.82.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

