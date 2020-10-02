California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,107 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of AAR worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 1,619.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 586,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AAR by 120.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 235,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 35.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 867,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after buying an additional 224,864 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 179.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 188,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. bought a new stake in AAR during the first quarter worth $3,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

AIR stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $663.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.59.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. AAR had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

