Stifel Financial Corp Has $323,000 Stake in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,377 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sunrun by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 490,034 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sunrun by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sunrun by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after buying an additional 910,905 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7,989.01 and a beta of 1.97. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $82.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $2,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,135,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,777,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,218 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $681,605.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,614,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,075,207.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 657,171 shares of company stock valued at $24,372,594 in the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.18.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

