Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 205,378 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 64.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,378 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Coty were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Coty by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Coty Inc has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,864.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Consumer Edge downgraded Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

