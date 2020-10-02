California State Teachers Retirement System Has $989,000 Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of ACCO Brands worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 19.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 262,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,453 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 110,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,000,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 872,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 442,671 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Shares of ACCO opened at $5.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $547.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

ACCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.