Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 24,378 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 721,174 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,378 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Noble Energy worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 133.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,331,392 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 761,229 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 115.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 686,207 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 367,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,002,006 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,245,000 after acquiring an additional 407,820 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of NBL opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Truist Financial lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Noble Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.55.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.