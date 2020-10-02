Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Altice USA worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 611.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 131,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 112,775 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,034,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,547,000 after purchasing an additional 584,670 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at about $1,646,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at about $8,833,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $26.12 on Friday. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $92,631,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,605,391.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 30,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,120,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,395,127 shares of company stock valued at $123,374,673. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.