Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,512 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTTR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 561.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 900,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 764,726 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,525,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 525,520 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 53.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,364,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 473,721 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 293.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 440,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 328,813 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $3.91 on Friday. Select Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $403.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.86.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.53 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

