Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Mesa Laboratories worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,717,000 after buying an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 845.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,190,000 after buying an additional 210,383 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 166,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.90 and a 52-week high of $271.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a current ratio of 13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -516.80 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.79.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $68,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,876.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,450 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLAB. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.