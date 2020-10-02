Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 610,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 468.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Shares of IVZ opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

