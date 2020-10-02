Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of H & R Block worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in H & R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in H & R Block by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in H & R Block by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in H & R Block by 79,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $182,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 194,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,831.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $197,776.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,085,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

