Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,507 Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 182,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 727,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,075,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

GVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Granite Construction from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Granite Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. Granite Construction Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $828.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.