Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,887 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Alliance Data Systems worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 138.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after buying an additional 767,428 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 41.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,226,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,335,000 after buying an additional 358,260 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 307.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 349,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after buying an additional 263,987 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 168.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 345,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 216,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,151,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $125.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $979.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.31.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

