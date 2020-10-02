The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Providence Service were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in The Providence Service by 9.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Providence Service by 15.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,299,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000.

Shares of PRSC stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Providence Service Co. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $99.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,567.24 and a beta of 0.86.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.19. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $282.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Providence Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

