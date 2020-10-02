PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $302,000 Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2,984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,432,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,070,000 after buying an additional 4,288,982 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6,023.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,167,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,903,000 after buying an additional 2,131,971 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,193,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,196,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,554,000 after buying an additional 103,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,127,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,138,000 after buying an additional 230,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POR shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Sidoti reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $35.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.