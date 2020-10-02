PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 498,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 109,540 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

HR opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $55,700.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.