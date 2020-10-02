PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 44.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CONMED by 14.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CONMED by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of CONMED by 25.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.14.

In other news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $360,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $271,145.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,944.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,585 shares of company stock valued at $991,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD opened at $78.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.70. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

