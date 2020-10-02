PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 131,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $140,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $624,790.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,649.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,489 shares of company stock valued at $976,228. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $105.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.44. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $113.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

PRAH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.23.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

