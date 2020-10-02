Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Shares Gap Down to $0.93

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $0.84. Barnwell Industries shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 696 shares traded.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 58.75% and a negative return on equity of 458.67%. The business had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter.

About Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

