PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,271 Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

CRH stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.89%.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

