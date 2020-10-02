PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $312,000 Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 424.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1,056.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SiTime alerts:

In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $217,627.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $1,995,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,212,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $88.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $88.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.49.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays upped their target price on SiTime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair started coverage on SiTime in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SiTime from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SiTime from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.