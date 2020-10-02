PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $105.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 1.70. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $352,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $1,495,122.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,073,423. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXAS. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

