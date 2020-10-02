PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $314,000 Holdings in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC during the first quarter worth approximately $4,808,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,401,000 after buying an additional 73,306 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC during the second quarter worth approximately $29,042,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,029,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 64.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after buying an additional 61,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CEO. UBS Group upgraded CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CNOOC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:CEO opened at $94.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.89. CNOOC Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $2.5806 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.42%.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

