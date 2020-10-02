PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $316,000 Holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Yandex by 4,293.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $63.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. Yandex NV has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YNDX shares. Bank of America cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BofA Securities cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BCS raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

