PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 4,513 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 839.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. TheStreet cut shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

In related news, Director Virginia E. Shanks bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,755. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

