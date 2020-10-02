PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Line Corp (NYSE:LN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Line were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Line by 421.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 47,989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Line by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Line by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Line by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Line by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Line stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Line Corp has a 1-year low of $34.73 and a 1-year high of $53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94.

Line (NYSE:LN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Line had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $556.98 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Line Corp will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

