PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $319,000 Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Griffin Securities upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $97.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Insiders sold a total of 17,167 shares of company stock worth $1,480,822 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

