PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 118,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 477.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 148.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 482,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 288,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

