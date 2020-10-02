Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Position Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,166 shares in the company, valued at $428,188.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $313,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,218,817 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,087.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,000 shares of company stock worth $5,745,230. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOX. Oppenheimer began coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

BOX opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Box Inc has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

