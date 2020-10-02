PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $323,000 Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 27,566 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,099,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,230,000 after purchasing an additional 275,950 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 935,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,606,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lowered Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Shares of BMO opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.