PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,538 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Under Armour by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Under Armour by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Under Armour by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Under Armour by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.17. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

