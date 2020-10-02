PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,725 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3,704.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,216 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 251.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,941,000 after acquiring an additional 834,277 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 32.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,395,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,086,000 after acquiring an additional 583,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $42,746,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

LITE stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.36. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

In other Lumentum news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,604,549.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,920,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,037 shares of company stock worth $6,866,739. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

