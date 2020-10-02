PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 46,343.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth $64,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INN opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

