Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Stake Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Perspecta by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Perspecta by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,407,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 69,431 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Perspecta by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,012,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,520,000 after acquiring an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth $3,252,000.

Get Perspecta alerts:

PRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Perspecta in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

In other Perspecta news, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 18,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $403,237.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,439 shares of company stock valued at $553,795.

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. Perspecta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.