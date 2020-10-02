PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,781 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,939,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 42.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,287,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after buying an additional 385,954 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 12.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,151,000 after buying an additional 72,854 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $600,599.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,274.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $87,982.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,345.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colfax stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Colfax Corp has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

