PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Boot Barn worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $812.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.88.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.