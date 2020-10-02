US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,788 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in US Foods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,086,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 59,105 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in US Foods by 948.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,212,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in US Foods by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $22.58 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.27 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on US Foods from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

