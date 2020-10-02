PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $338,000 Position in Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $35.38 on Friday. Associated Capital Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 72.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter.

Associated Capital Group Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

