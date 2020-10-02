PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,583,000 after purchasing an additional 640,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,547,000 after acquiring an additional 52,895 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 992,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,402 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 946,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,993,000 after acquiring an additional 662,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 881,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $178.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

