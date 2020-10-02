PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $113.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -151.52 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $116.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 161,244 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $17,128,950.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,599 shares of company stock worth $46,866,843 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

