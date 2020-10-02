UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $310,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

