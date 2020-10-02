PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 265 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.08.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

