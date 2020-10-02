PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,460 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 500.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 122.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 39.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

NYSE:PE opened at $9.10 on Friday. Parsley Energy Inc has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $3,438,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,700,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200. Insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

PE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.